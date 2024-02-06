News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Elland Market: Calderdale market which has been at heart of community for 700 years returns to its usual spot after upgrade including new seating and garden

Elland’s market will be back in its usual home following a revamp.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The market square, off Southgate, has new garden area, seating and stone flags.

There are new anchor points to enable stalls to be better secured and plans to plant trees and other greenery in the spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stallholders, who were moved while the improvements were carried out, will be back in the market square from Friday.

Most Popular
An artist's impression of the improved Elland MarketAn artist's impression of the improved Elland Market
An artist's impression of the improved Elland Market

The upgrade is part of a £6m transformation of Elland town centre, funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Further place include makeovers to other areas around Southgate and the refurbishment of the Cartwheel Club.

Changes to Elizabeth Street are also proposed in a bid to improve safety for market visitors and increase the flexibility of the market space, allowing for events such as larger, specialist markets.

Read More
Read more: Elland regeneration: Parking spaces to be lost in Calderdale town "do...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The transformation of the market square in Elland is a major milestone in the Future High Street works.

“Further works around the town will support better flow and movement of traffic, with the pedestrianisation of Southgate making it feel safer and look more attractive.

“This will also improve links with the market and subsequently encourage new and increased footfall right across the town.”

Cabinet member for Resources Coun Silvia Dacre added: “Elland has a proud history and the town’s market has been at the heart of the community for over 700 years.

"These significant improvements will support its bright future, with an improved layout, attractive new garden and more space for traders to transport goods.

Related topics:StallholdersCalderdaleGovernment