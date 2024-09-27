'Everyone knows The Washer Shop': Halifax shop that has been in the town centre for more than 50 years closes for good

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:21 BST
A Halifax shop that has been providing residents with essential spare parts for more than 50 years has closed.

The Washer Shop, on Union Street, is no longer open.

There are signs up in its windows saying: “We are now closed! Thank you for all your custom over the many years!”

The shop opened back in 1967 and has been providing spare parts and repairs for a variety of household items ever since

The Washer Shop on Union Street in Halifax town centre is closing down

Customers have been expressing their sadness, with one saying: “Such a shame. Everyone knows The Washer Shop.”

Another said: “That shop is part of Halifax history. It has always been there since I was a young girl. A sad day!”

One posted: “That's a shame. The Washer Shop has been a great asset to Halifax, and the people there were lovely to do business with.

"Three generations of my family were customers over the years.”

And one said: “Shocking! It was always THE place to go.”

