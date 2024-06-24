Family-run market business which has been delighting customers for 70 years celebrates new spot in iconic building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing Calderdale market trader is moving.

Choc Moose, a beloved cornerstone of the Victorian market hall in Todmorden, is relocating to a different part of the historic market.

The business will now be in the stall next to the main sliding doors where it hopes to provide easier access and visibility for all patrons.

The move marks a new chapter for the family-run sweet stall, which has been delighting generations of customers with traditional confections for over 70 years.

"We are thrilled to continue our journey in this iconic location," said Clare Pattison, owner of Choc Moose.

"Our new spot within the market hall will allow us to serve our customers better and offer an enhanced shopping experience, while still providing the nostalgic sweets and warm, family-friendly atmosphere that our patrons have come to love."

Choc Moose will still be selling its usual tasty selection of traditional sweets and biscuits, including timeless favourites that evoke cherished memories for parents, grandparents, and children alike.

And it is also now introducing new ‘chocolate experiences’ including a chocolate counter containing a variety of handmade chocolates, chocolate lolly-making sessions, and chocolate parties, which are bookable on its website.

It will continue to run its sweet cart hire service.

"We invite everyone to come by, say hello, and experience the sweetness of tradition at our new location," Clare added.

"This move represents our commitment to preserving the legacy of Choc Moose while embracing the future."