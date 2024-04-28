Famous boxers: Calderdale fish and chip shop gets surprise visit from boxing stars Marco Barrera and Erik Morales
Marco Barrera and his one time fierce rival Erik Morales were on their way to do an after-dinner speech when they popped into West Vale Fisheries on Stainland Road.
The pair fought each other three times in the 1990s, with Barrera winning two of those matches.
They are both previous winners of world titles at multiple weights, and Barrera has won against Nassem Ahmed.
Owner of the shop Mark Kosanovic said: “I was working in the shop during a busy period and I saw these two guys walking in.
"I instantly recognised them and went into the shop to greet them.
"They both spoke a little English and of course tried fish and chips for the first time. They said they loved them!”
The pair are not the fish and chip shop’s first famous guests, having also received visits from Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns and several other celebrities.
