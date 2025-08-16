Fire in Halifax town centre: Message from Halifax jewellers after blaze 'creates devastation' in their town centre shop
Richard and Nicky Franklyn, who run Franklyns Jewellers and Goldsmiths on Market Street, say no one was hurt by the blaze this morning but it has “created devastation” in the shop.
As reported by the Courier earlier, black smoke could be seen billowing from the first floor of the building where the jewellers is based this morning and it is understood several premises were evacuated.
Dozens of firefighters are understood to have been called shortly before 10am and Market Street was sealed off until the early afternoon while emergency services dealt with the fire and investigated what had happened.
A post on Franklyns Jewellers social media says: “As you may have heard, Franklyns Jewellers has had a fire, which has created devastation in the shop.
"Everybody is safe and well, there have been no casualties.
"The majority of customers repairs are all intact and locked in our safes.
"For security reasons, we are working through everything. As soon as we are able to arrange collection, we will contact you.
"At the moment we have no telephone or computer access. This will be rectified as a matter of priority.
"Thank you for your patience at this time.”
Dozens of people have been sending wishes of sympathy to the town centre business.
One posted: “Sorry to hear this. You have a good business and work so hard. All the best for getting back up and running."
Another posted: “So awful to read this - sending you both love - so glad you’re safe hope to see you back up and running again soon.”
One posted: “Devastating news. Glad everyone is safe. Thinking of you all. Let us know if there’s anything we can do.”
And one posted: “So sorry to hear this news. So glad that everyone is OK. Hope it’s not long before you are back to business as usual.”