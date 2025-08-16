What is going on in Halifax town centre video: Watch black smoke billowing from Halifax town centre building and filling streets as fire breaks out

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
A blaze in Halifax town centre caused some buildings to be evacuated and smoke to fill several streets today.

As this video, taken by Lauren Murray, shows, black smoke could be seen billowing from the first floor of a building on Market Street.

Several fire crews were called to deal with the blaze.

The fire is understood to have been reported shortly before 10am and was said to be out by 11am.

The scene of the fire in Halifax town centre this morning. Photo by Neil Walkerplaceholder image
The scene of the fire in Halifax town centre this morning. Photo by Neil Walker

Smoke from the fire is believed to have spread as far as Trinity Road.

Team Pennine posted at 10.30am that Market Street had been closed because of the fire, with services diverting via Winding Road into the bus station.

It said the services this would hit would be the 343, 546, 561, 562, 563, 574 and 577.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

