Fish and chips in Calderdale: Westgate Fish Bar in Elland gains place amongst UK’s top fish and chip shops

For the sixth year running, through a rigorous assessment, the business has achieved the NFFF Quality Accreditation sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

The scheme is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as fryer who show a high level of competence.

Westgate Fish Bar in Elland has once again gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops.

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Westgate Fish Bar said: “We are delighted to have once again gained our place in the scheme.

"To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great.

"It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

This accreditation sets the new benchmark for quality within the industry. It will signal to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the award is displayed, and it will encourage more outlets to raise their standards.

NFFF President Andrew Crook said: "The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

