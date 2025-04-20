Fish and chips: Westgate Fish Bar in Elland gains accreditation for seventh year in a row

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
An Elland fish and chip shop has achieved a top accreditation for the seventh year in a row.

After a rigorous assessment Westgate Fish Bar has achieved a NFFF Quality Accreditation.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

Westgate Fish Bar in Elland. Picture: Google Street ViewWestgate Fish Bar in Elland. Picture: Google Street View
Westgate Fish Bar in Elland. Picture: Google Street View

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Westgate Fish Bar said: “We are delighted to have once again gained our place in the scheme.

"To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old.

"The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

President of NFFF Andrew Crook said: "Westgate Fish Bar clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from.

"Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

