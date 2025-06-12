"For now it is definitely business as usual" - Briar Court Hotel and Da Sandro’s is up for sale

A popular hotel and restaurant is up for sale.

Briar Court Hotel, a popular 47 bed hotel with spacious public areas and function facility, and Da Sandro’s restaurant is being marketed by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

The purpose-built hotel, developed by the current owners in 1981, includes 47 en-suite bedrooms of various types, spacious public areas, a modern reception, lounge bar and central conference suite, plus 130 onsite parking spaces.

The fully self-contained Briar Suite is a renovated function room for up to 150 guests attending weddings, with its own entrance and all facilities.

Da Sandro’s Pizzeria Ristorante is a fully licenced 120 cover Italian restaurant with over £1 million invested in a recent refurbishment.

The property is prominently located on the A629 Halifax Road, less than half a mile from Junction 24 of the M62.

Sandro Bevilacqua, Managing Director, said: “Da Sandro’s and the Briar Court Hotel have been our family business for over 40 years.

"We feel the time is right to pass the thriving business to a third party to continue the legacy.

"We have come out of the recent global pandemic in an extremely strong position, with a very healthy business.

"The reasons for taking this action are many, including the age of the directors and their children choosing different career paths.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers and our team for making the business what it is today, but f or now it is definitely business as usual."

Robert Smithson, the Director in Colliers specialist Hotels team, said: “Briar Court and Da Sandro is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a really successful business with opportunities remaining for growth.

"There is still room to increase events and functions or invest in the hotel to grow room rate and occupancy.

"In addition, the site itself is substantial so there may also be opportunities for further development subject to planning consent.”

The family would like to reassure their loyal and valued customers that they will continue to invest their efforts into maintaining high standards whilst a suitable buyer is found, however long that process takes.