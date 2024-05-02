Former Wetherspoons pub in Calderdale town reopens under new ownership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The White Hart pub on Station Approach in Todmorden has reopened under the custodianship of the Mountain Pub Company.

Former owner Wetherspoons put the business up for sale last year and the purchase was confirmed last month.

The new incarnation of the pub has maintained prices at the less expensive end of the market and has introduced live sport on TVs.

As it stands only the ground floor bar is open and the upstairs area remains closed.

On its website, Mountain Pub Company describes itself as being “at the heart of northern communities with local beers on tap as well as all the classics.

"We bring the atmosphere, prices and warm welcome of a good old-fashioned pub whilst priding ourselves on always looking the part.

"At Mountain Pubs we’re just as game for a cosy afternoon watching the sports as we are for a night of quality entertainment.

"As long as there’s good company and the region’s best beers on offer, that’s us made.”

The firm has been approached by the Courier for more information on its plans for the pub.

The pub reopening follows the return of one of the town’s favourite independent bars and venues, The Polished Knob.

That bar closed in January, with the building up for sale.

Building owners and former owners of the business Chris and Claire Hartley decided it was time to move on and are hoping to relocate to Costa Rica.