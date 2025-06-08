A former police officer has swapped handcuffs for veils with her new Calderdale venture.

Lisa Parr was in the police for 17 years but has hung up her baton for a career in the wedding industry.

She has been running EarthThings Florist, on Huddersfield Road in Elland, since 2021 – a shop she worked at as a teenager.

Having turned the business around, quadrupling the turnover and going from five weddings a year to more than 50, she has now opened From Above - a sustainable wedding dress shop which is literally located above EarthThings.

The new store sells pre-loved wedding dresses, giving them a new lease of life to help make another bride’s dream big day.

It has more than 150 dresses in stock including from famous designers such as Ronald Joyce, Maggie Sotero, Berta and Milla Nova.

"Buying a wedding dress is probably the most emotional purchase a lady makes,” said Lisa.

"The emotion involved and the dream of the perfect day revolve around the dress.

"We believe at From Above the journey can continue for dresses to help spread the love and make the next lady’s dream day come true.

"It is a travesty that, across the UK, dresses that can be works of art are gathering dust in attics.

"We help ladies sell their dress to help another bride have their dream day."

For more information about buying or selling a wedding dress visit From Above’s website at https://fromabove.wedding/ or search for the shop on social media.