Fuel Shack, on Northgate, started welcoming people in June offering “healthy, whole foods”.

But owners and best friends Mandy Archibald and Lisa Winn have today announced that the business is closing, citing issues with their premises and “quiet months” are to blame.

"We are so heartbroken to inform you all of immediate closure of the Fuel Shack,” they posted.

Fuel Shack owners Lisa Winn, left, and Mandy Archibald are heartbroken to announce the business is closing

"The issues with our premises are sadly still ongoing, even though we thought it had been resolved.

"November and December were quiet months for many this year, us included, and that impacted hard on our very new business.

"To then be faced with having to close the business temporarily has devastated our hopes of survival in this already difficult time.