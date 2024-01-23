Fuel Shack: Halifax town centre vegan brunch house opened by best friends shuts down seven months after opening as quiet months 'impact hard'
Fuel Shack, on Northgate, started welcoming people in June offering “healthy, whole foods”.
But owners and best friends Mandy Archibald and Lisa Winn have today announced that the business is closing, citing issues with their premises and “quiet months” are to blame.
"We are so heartbroken to inform you all of immediate closure of the Fuel Shack,” they posted.
"The issues with our premises are sadly still ongoing, even though we thought it had been resolved.
"November and December were quiet months for many this year, us included, and that impacted hard on our very new business.
"To then be faced with having to close the business temporarily has devastated our hopes of survival in this already difficult time.
"We would like the thank each and every single customer that supported us, visited us, shared our posts and loved our Shack.”