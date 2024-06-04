Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe set up by two sisters as a family-friendly space in Brighouse is up for sale.

Golden Linings, on Bethel Street, was opened in 2022 by Esther Dench and Leah Burke – both mums to young children who wanted to provide the kind of space they felt was needed in the area.

Now, after “some long and emotional discussions”, the business is on the market.

The cafe’s owners have posted that they will be open as usual while Golden Linings is up for sale.

Sisters Esther Dench, left, and Leah Burke, at Golden Linings shop and cafe in Brighouse.

They said: “Over the last couple of years we have loved growing our little corner of Brighouse to the play cafe, toy store and online business that it is today, but due to our growing young families and personal health issues, we know we’re unable to take it to its full potential.

"We have taken what was a crumbling old printer ink shop and created a warm, welcoming and stylish family and community hub where memories have been made and decent coffees enjoyed!

"We have watched babies and families grow, we’ve seen first steps and waved off to first days at nursery and school.

"Daily we get to witness moments of connections over a babyccino or two, and now it’s time for us to pass the baton.

"We’re hoping that out there in our community there is someone who can take things to the next level and build on the foundations that we have laid.”