Grayston Unity: Opening date revealed for Halifax bar and music venue doubling in size after moving across town centre
The Grayston Unity will open the doors to its new premises on Horton Street on Friday, October 13 from 1pm.
Previously crowned smallest music venue in the UK, it will be doubling in size from its previous base at Wesley Court.
It is moving into what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.
Owners Michael and Jess Ainsworth say they are moving with The Grayston’s charm, quirkiness, and homely feel, but to a wider audience and in a prime location.
They are aiming for a venue for everything from theatre to cinema and community work, as well as music.
The new premises will open in time for grassroots music festival Town, returning for a second year - which will see a host of new and exciting acts performing at venues across Halifax town centre.