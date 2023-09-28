Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grayston Unity will open the doors to its new premises on Horton Street on Friday, October 13 from 1pm.

Previously crowned smallest music venue in the UK, it will be doubling in size from its previous base at Wesley Court.

It is moving into what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

Owners Michael and Jess Ainsworth say they are moving with The Grayston’s charm, quirkiness, and homely feel, but to a wider audience and in a prime location.

They are aiming for a venue for everything from theatre to cinema and community work, as well as music.