Great British Pub Crawl: Professional pub crawler's glowing review of Halifax's pubs and bars as he says he'll be back 'very soon'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
He has enjoyed pints thousands of pubs across the country but a social media star was bowled over by the choice of bars and ale houses in Halifax.

Dale Harvey visited the town on Saturday for his social media account The Great British Pub Crawl.

He managed to call into 21 of the town centre’s pubs and bars – and even made a stop at nightclub The Acapulco.

He posted: "I was back in Halifax then for a second attempt at the town, having ticked off 14 the first time around by in November 2023 that included some absolute belters that I had hoped to get back to but just kept on finding more and more places that I hadn't been – which just means I'll have to come back to a third round soon and get the job finished properly!”

Dale Harvey visited 21 of Halifax's pubs and barsplaceholder image
Dale Harvey visited 21 of Halifax's pubs and bars

His visits included Hop In, on Union Street, which he described as a “belting” craft beer bar.

"Great little line up of keg and cask stuff plus a phenomenal array of cans a bottles in the fridge and on the shelves,” he added.

"A super little place, run by super people.”

He also visited Meandering Bear, also on Union Street, which he said was “a super little place with great vibe and a welcoming atmosphere”, and The Three Pigeons, at South Parade, which he said was “a proper old school ten-out-of-ten boozer”.

He finished his visit with a trip to The Acapulco.

"I was lucky enough to get a decent chat with the owner and one of the places longest serving DJs and get a really good feel for the place,” he said.

