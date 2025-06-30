The Teskey Brothers live video: Watch as one half of famous rock blues duo 'casually calls by' Halifax bar and music venue and plays piano before huge Piece Hall gig

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Customers at a Halifax bar and music venue were treated to a surprise performance from one of a globally-famous pair of siblings.

Olaf from blues rock sensations The Teskey Brothers “casually called by” The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, yesterday around an hour before the band’s gig at The Piece Hall.

And, to the delight of people there and as you can see in this video, he sat down and started playing a tune on the bar piano.

The Grayston Unity said the appearance had made their weekend.

Olaf from The Teskey Brothers plays piano at The Grayston Unity in Halifaxplaceholder image
Olaf from The Teskey Brothers plays piano at The Grayston Unity in Halifax

The bar and music venue, together with The Book Corner in The Piece Hall, organises the now-annual Town Festival of Music and Words.

This year’s celebration will take place between October 9 and October 19 at venues across Halifax with a jam-packed line-up including live music, authors, in conversations sessions and poetry events.

The festival’s organisers say, as ever, they are committed to highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.

This year’s programme features music from Villagers, who will perform at Halifax Minster; a performance from hotly-tipped band Getdown Services; and conversations with BBC DJs Stuart Maconie and Elizabeth Alker, Pulp’s Nick Banks and many more.

To view the full programme, find out more information about the festival and book tickets visit www.bookcornerhalifax.com/town/ or www.thegraystonunity.co.uk .

