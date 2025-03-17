'Great sadness' as Halifax discount store announces it is closing down less than two years after opening

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:10 BST

A Halifax town centre shop has announced it is shutting.

OJ’s Savings, on Crown Street, says it has made the “difficult decision” to close down.

The discount store opened in Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be, towards the end of 2023.

It said then it would be selling “favourites for all the family at a cheaper price”.

Inside OJ's Savingsplaceholder image
Inside OJ's Savings

In a post today, OJ’s Savings said: “With great sadness we have to announce the closing of the OJ’s Savings shop.

"This has been a difficult decision but due to number of factors we feel that this decision had to be made.

"We are unsure if the exact closing date yet but in the mean time we will be selling our stock at 50 per cent off the marked price (except keyrings and Uno cards).”

