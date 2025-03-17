A Halifax town centre shop has announced it is shutting.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OJ’s Savings, on Crown Street, says it has made the “difficult decision” to close down.

The discount store opened in Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be, towards the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said then it would be selling “favourites for all the family at a cheaper price”.

Inside OJ's Savings

In a post today, OJ’s Savings said: “With great sadness we have to announce the closing of the OJ’s Savings shop.

"This has been a difficult decision but due to number of factors we feel that this decision had to be made.

"We are unsure if the exact closing date yet but in the mean time we will be selling our stock at 50 per cent off the marked price (except keyrings and Uno cards).”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].