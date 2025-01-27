Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Permission to build two new retail spaces in Calderdale is being sought which would house a Greggs and a Morrisons convenience store.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for land next to the Royal Saffron Restaurant on Bradford Road in Brighouse.

According the retail planning statement submitted with the application, a unit would be built which will be split to create a 3,000 square foot convenience store for Morrisons and a 1,300 square foot unit for a Greggs.

The land is currently used as a car park but is “underutilised”, says the statement.

"Whilst the car park is used by patrons visiting the restaurant it is underused and there are no other destinations/attractions in the area that require parking for people visiting by car,” it adds.

"The proposed development includes 10 parking spaces (including one disabled parking bay) to serve the convenience store that is ancillary to the petrol filling station kiosk, and 17 parking spaces (including one disabled parking bay) to serve the three retail units to the west of the site.

"The proposed development includes the retention of the existing car park with spaces for 19 cars including a disabled parking bay.

"There are an additional three staff parking bays within the back of the site, providing a total parking capacity of 22 spaces.

"Access to the site will be taken from a new access from Cross Street. The existing access point, which is closer to the junction with Bradford Road will be closed.

"The front of the site will be bounded by soft landscaping. Servicing for the site will be taken from Smithy Carr Lane to the south, with a separate entrance providing access to the service area and bin store.”

The statement also says the plans will create jobs in the area for people, with the application saying it will create six full-time posts.

The application also says the opening times could be between 6am and 11pm each day.

The full planning bid can be viewed online on Calderdale Council’s planning portal by searching for application number 24/01316/FUL.

People have until February 11 to submit their comments about the proposals.