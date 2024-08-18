We asked people for their favourite place to get a haircut in Halifax and the rest of the borough earlier this week.

And we were inundated with responses, with a staggering 1,600 people making suggestions.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the businesses most frequently recommended.

Empire Hair is on Ovenden Way in Halifax

Empire Hair is on Ovenden Way in Halifax

Hair Tonic is on Crown Street in Halifax town centre

Hair by Denika is on Cousin Lane in Halifax