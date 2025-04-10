Hairdresser in Hipperholme celebrates 40 years in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hairdresser from Hipperholme says she is still enjoying her job as much as ever after reaching 40 years in business.

Gillian Regan owns Coppertop on Wakefield Road, and has been marking the anniversary with a series of special events at the shop, including tombolas, hook-a-duck and raffles, as well as plenty of cakes and buns

"I'm proud of myself, after the pandemic and all sorts of things," said Gillian, whose daughter Zoe also runs a hair salon.

"It's an achievement, it does feel good."

Gillian said the highlights of her four decades in business have been "having good staff and having a laugh".

She said: "I used to work in Halifax and I've got quite a few ladies who followed me to Hipperholme from there, so I must be doing something right!"

When asked how much longer she plans on working in the business, Gillian said: "I haven't a clue, I don't know. I'll know when I'm ready to go, but not yet."