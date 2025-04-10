Hairdresser in Hipperholme celebrates 40 years in business
Gillian Regan owns Coppertop on Wakefield Road, and has been marking the anniversary with a series of special events at the shop, including tombolas, hook-a-duck and raffles, as well as plenty of cakes and buns
"I'm proud of myself, after the pandemic and all sorts of things," said Gillian, whose daughter Zoe also runs a hair salon.
"It's an achievement, it does feel good."
Gillian said the highlights of her four decades in business have been "having good staff and having a laugh".
She said: "I used to work in Halifax and I've got quite a few ladies who followed me to Hipperholme from there, so I must be doing something right!"
When asked how much longer she plans on working in the business, Gillian said: "I haven't a clue, I don't know. I'll know when I'm ready to go, but not yet."
