Hairdresser in Hipperholme celebrates 40 years in business

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A hairdresser from Hipperholme says she is still enjoying her job as much as ever after reaching 40 years in business.

Gillian Regan owns Coppertop on Wakefield Road, and has been marking the anniversary with a series of special events at the shop, including tombolas, hook-a-duck and raffles, as well as plenty of cakes and buns

"I'm proud of myself, after the pandemic and all sorts of things," said Gillian, whose daughter Zoe also runs a hair salon.

"It's an achievement, it does feel good."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gillian ReganGillian Regan
Gillian Regan

Gillian said the highlights of her four decades in business have been "having good staff and having a laugh".

She said: "I used to work in Halifax and I've got quite a few ladies who followed me to Hipperholme from there, so I must be doing something right!"

When asked how much longer she plans on working in the business, Gillian said: "I haven't a clue, I don't know. I'll know when I'm ready to go, but not yet."

Related topics:Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice