The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is one of 53 accredited Chambers by the British Chambers of Commerce and aims to connect, support and represent its members across Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

Five Talents, which was founded in 2000, works with a range of B2B and B2C brands, including White Rose Maths, cottages.com and Fibrelite. It specialises in creative solutions that seamlessly encapsulate a brand's essence, ignite consumer engagement and help businesses to grow.

Martin Hathaway, Steve Riley and Ade Prosser

Five Talents' induction as a Patron into the Mid Yorkshire Chamber's prestigious fold, exemplifies its dedication to nurturing local business innovation.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber, said: "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Five Talents as the newest member of our Patronage team.

“Their dedication to producing creative ideas that empower businesses to flourish resonates deeply with our vision. We believe that this partnership will infuse a fresh dynamic of innovation and creativity into our Patronage."

Adrian Prosser, founder and managing director at Five Talents, said: “Becoming a Patron is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with the Chamber and its members.

