Halifax-based business has doubled in size and plans to hire its 100th employee by the end of the year

Established in 2000 as a division of Kirklees Council, YES Energy Solutions is an award-winning community interest company (CIC) dedicated to reducing CO2 emissions and helping to alleviate fuel poverty amongst consumers, businesses and public sector organisations.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, wanted to help people save more money on their energy bills amidst the backdrop of surging energy prices and rising household bills.

He enrolled on the 12-week Help to Grow: Management Course to help him diversify his business.

Delivered by Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, the course is designed to help business leaders and senior managers to meet their growth ambitions, inspire innovation and increase resilience.

It equipped Duncan with the knowledge to launch a new energy advice service.

YES Energy Solutions has also grown its headcount from 50 to 85 people since Duncan completed the course and has plans to hire its 100th employee by the end of the year.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “The UK is going through an energy revolution and both energy consumption and generation will play a huge part in how consumers can optimise their energy systems.