News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Halifax-based business has doubled in size and plans to hire its 100th employee by the end of the year

A Halifax-based energy business has doubled in size after its CEO enrolled on the Help to Grow: Management Course to evolve its services and provide greater support to the fuel poor community.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Established in 2000 as a division of Kirklees Council, YES Energy Solutions is an award-winning community interest company (CIC) dedicated to reducing CO2 emissions and helping to alleviate fuel poverty amongst consumers, businesses and public sector organisations.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, wanted to help people save more money on their energy bills amidst the backdrop of surging energy prices and rising household bills.

Read More
The Boardroom: Calderdale cafe couple's 'great sadness' as they hand over the ke...
Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy SolutionsDuncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions
Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He enrolled on the 12-week Help to Grow: Management Course to help him diversify his business.

Delivered by Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, the course is designed to help business leaders and senior managers to meet their growth ambitions, inspire innovation and increase resilience.

It equipped Duncan with the knowledge to launch a new energy advice service.

YES Energy Solutions has also grown its headcount from 50 to 85 people since Duncan completed the course and has plans to hire its 100th employee by the end of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “The UK is going through an energy revolution and both energy consumption and generation will play a huge part in how consumers can optimise their energy systems.

"It's vital we make the right technology and support available to all households so no one is excluded from the net zero movement, allowing them to make informed decisions.”

Related topics:HalifaxCO2 emissions