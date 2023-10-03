Halifax-based Clapham Agricultural Engineering acquires Ripponden dairy engineers Harry Travis
The acquisition allows both companies to develop and innovate their product range and services, ensuring existing and future customers are serviced to the highest of standards.
Clapham Agricultural Engineering offers a full range of onsite and workshop-based agricultural engineering services throughout Yorkshire including servicing, repair work and emergency repairs. The company also provides sales and services from its recently awarded Deutz-Fahr tractor dealership.
With a head office in Ripponden and a branch in Otley, Harry Travis has been established for almost 70 years.
Ed Clapham, managing director of Clapham Engineering said: “It has been an exciting few years for Clapham Engineering and the opportunity to acquire Harry Travis made perfect sense. The synergy of the businesses and the additional services we can now offer as a one-stop shop is amazing.
“Our offering, certainly in the north of England is unmatched and I, together with my team are excited to move forward and develop the business further.”
Halifax-based asset advisory firm, Walker Singleton, provided the valuation advice over the plant and machinery, stock and vehicles.
Walker Singleton director, Dan Hey, said: “It was a pleasure to be involved in this project, working alongside both Ed and Mark together with legal firm Wilkinson Woodward allowing for a seamless transaction
“We wish Ed and his team all the very best for the future and look forward to seeing the business grow.”