Halifax-based GlasHaus Design launches in response to the rise in demand for luxury garden rooms

GlasHaus Design launches in response to the rise in demand for luxury garden rooms

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, garden rooms and outdoor living spaces have become the latest luxury home addition as homeowners look to enhance their properties and create additional living space.

UK-based Google searches for ‘garden room’ rose by 297% in the 12 months following the first UK national lockdown, showing the popularity and rise in demand for outdoor living areas.

As employees were asked to work from home, ‘garden office’ also experienced a huge increase in online searches, growing by 271% from March 2020 to March 2021. As modern working methods adjust, the trend for garden offices shows no sign of slowing down. Seemingly, workers are searching for a more balanced lifestyle, spending less time commuting and more time at home with friends and family.

In response to this rise in demand, GlasHaus Design has launched. GlasHaus Design tailor-make luxury glass garden rooms, including garden offices, that provide the perfect extension to any home as well as stunning panoramic garden views.

While many garden room suppliers offer turnkey outdoor living spaces, GlasHaus Design work with customers to design, manufacture and install bespoke glass garden rooms that suit their needs and fit their aesthetic requirements.

The unrivalled functionality of garden rooms means they can be used as luxury entertaining areas, tranquil office spaces, contemporary gym rooms and more. What’s more, garden rooms often don’t require prior planning permission, so they’re a great way to add extra space to a home in a short amount of time.

To ensure quality, garden rooms from GlasHaus Design are built to last using precision German manufacturing methods and double-glazed, energy-efficient glass as standard. SIP insulation panels are also used in each build to ensure the outbuildings can be used all year round – they ensure the rooms stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Director of GlasHaus Design, Ed Dupuy, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic brought to light a gap in the residential market for a luxury structural glazing supplier. Having previously served companies such as Apple and Hugo Boss, we’re excited to bring our structural glazing knowledge and skills to the residential market.