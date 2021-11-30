Halifax BID businesses vote to renew status and secure £2.2m for the town

Halifax BID Christmas festivities launch outside the Discover Halifax Hub in The Woolshops. Hub managers Ellie Foreman, left, and Sue Hanson.

As a result of the yes vote, the renewal of Halifax BID will start on April 1 2022.

Businesses with a rateable value of £6,000 or above will pay a levy based upon their rateable value, creating a collective fund of more than £2.2 million to spend over the next five years.

The plans were spearheaded and driven by the Board of business representatives from across the town, supported by pfbb UK, who develop and deliver Business Improvement Districts across the country.

Speaking about the ‘Yes’ vote, Leigh-Anne Stradeski CEO of Eureka! The National Children’s Museum and Chair of the BID, said: “This is fantastic news for Halifax and a huge congratulations must go to all the businesses which rallied and joined forces to ensure we secured a yes vote in our renewal ballot.

"Thanks must go to all those businesses that engaged in the process by sharing their ideas and opinions on how we can work together to improve the area and who, ultimately, voted in favour of the plans to support each other in these challenging and uncertain times.

“The BID’s business plan, which businesses were being asked to vote on, has been designed to build on the work we have done to date and address the issues which came up during the lengthy consultations with many of the businesses in the BID area, from the small independent businesses to large national businesses.”

“The money will now be spent through the 3 key strategic objectives and their related activities”

The Halifax BID vision is to ‘‘Develop Halifax into a quality destination and a great place for business, leisure and culture with a profile which is recognised regionally and nationally, for being family friendly, welcoming and inclusive to all and which builds upon its heritage and looks to the future.”

Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “This is great news for Halifax. I am delighted that local businesses have voted to continue to invest in supporting our town.

“Halifax is in an ambitious period of regeneration with unprecedented levels of investment, and the continuation of the BID will help to maximise the benefits for local businesses, local jobs and local communities.