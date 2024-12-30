Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traders are making use of new type of stalls installed as part of wider improvements at Halifax Borough Market.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is continuing on the £4.5mm Future High Streets Fund project to update the Victorian market.

As part of improvement work, two new stalls have been designed, using feedback from existing stallholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These units have various storage and display options, and are now in use by the market’s newest traders – Farina from Home Cuisines, who sells fresh Asian cuisine, and toy-seller Luke from Randomz UK.

Improvements are underway at Halifax Borough Market

Farina said: “The new stall is amazing, and it's great for people to see everything that I'm cooking and selling.

"The fact that it’s metal makes it so easy and convenient. I don't need to drill or stick anything on the walls.

"The lights are amazing. I simply love it.

“What attracted me to Halifax Borough Market is that the market is close to me. It's good to work with the people here as well because they make you really feel comfortable.

Home Cuisines are making use of one of the new stalls

"It's a lovely, beautiful place!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “The new stall is absolutely perfect for me because it's not too big and there's enough space for what I need.

"We can talk to people and also bring them in and show them our stock. It's very safe and secure.”

The new stalls are just one of the many improvements taking place in the market.

The transformation of The Albany Arcade is almost complete, with new sound and lighting equipment to be installed early in the new year – allowing it to be used as an event space with pop-up stalls outside of normal market trading hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two vacant shop fronts along Albion Street have also been renovated and existing shops are due to be refreshed with new signs and retractable awnings in the new year.

Work on the final section of the roof is due to be finished in spring 2025, aiming to make the market warmer, watertight and allow more natural light into the building.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, said: “2025 is set to be a really special year for the market as we see the culmination of works and exciting new opportunities, including expanding the events offer using the newly transformed Albany Arcade.”