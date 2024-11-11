Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax’s Burger King is applying to extend its licence so that it can open until 5am every day of the week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food restaurant and drive-thru, on Square Road in Halifax town centre, is currently open from 10am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

But the burger giant has made an application to Calderdale Council to also be able to serve customers from 11pm until 5am every day.

Anyone who wants to make a comment about the plans needs to contact the council by November 28.