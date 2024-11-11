Halifax Burger King opening hours: Halifax town centre fast food restaurant and drive-thru bidding to open until 5am every day
Halifax’s Burger King is applying to extend its licence so that it can open until 5am every day of the week.
The fast food restaurant and drive-thru, on Square Road in Halifax town centre, is currently open from 10am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday.
But the burger giant has made an application to Calderdale Council to also be able to serve customers from 11pm until 5am every day.
Anyone who wants to make a comment about the plans needs to contact the council by November 28.
