Halifax business, MAG, celebrates record-breaking financial year with prestigious business award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading supplier of commercial washing machines, MAG Laundry Equipment, has celebrated its most successful year on record, following a 25% YOY revenue increase which has secured the company a prestigious SME Business Elite Award.

Receiving the award for the Best Commercial & Industrial Laundry Equipment Provider earlier this month, MAG’s staggering growth and sound financial performance satisfied the judging criteria which focused on product development, customer satisfaction, business growth and expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the award win, MAG has made several key appointments this year including an additional director to guide and scale the business through its period of expansion. This has led to operational improvements and efficient resource allocation within the business, enabling MAG to break into new markets, while continuing to support more than 10,000 care homes, 5,000 hotels and thousands of on-premise laundry rooms across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To accommodate its continued growth, MAG is set to relocate to a larger facility this year, uniting its smaller sites into a single, central hub. The new location in West Yorkshire will significantly expand production and operational capacity, while also offering space for a custom-built visitor centre designed to showcase MAG’s industrial laundry machines and provide live demonstrations for customers.

MAG Laundry Equipment team

Commenting on the award win and the business’ growth, Managing Director, Mark Dennis said: “It’s an exciting time for us and the SME award recognises the hard work and dedication of the entire MAG team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year alone we have achieved so much, having experienced a record-breaking year while sustaining year-on-year growth, every year, since incorporation. My vision for MAG is to become the UK’s leading supplier of energy-efficient commercial laundry equipment and we are now in the perfect position to expand our market share and build this presence. We all look forward to what the future holds for the business and the new opportunities we can unlock.”