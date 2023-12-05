Halifax business: New One Stop opens its doors with a special launch celebration
and live on Freeview channel 276
One Stop Burnley Road is now open, working with independent retailer Dwaine Martin.
The brand-new store opened last week with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.
Customers filled the aisles to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.
The new store at Spring Gardens, Burnley Road, Halifax HX6 2TW is open 7am until 11pm every day.
A spokesperson said: “The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.
“One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.”
As well as produce on offer customers can play the National Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and grab a Costa Coffee in store.