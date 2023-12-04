Nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow is on her way to Calderdale for a headline date Live at the Piece Hall.

The chart-topping singer songwriter will headline the Halifax venue’s iconic open air courtyard stage on Thursday, June 13.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Songwriter, activist, rock star, mother, Sheryl Crow is many things, but at the core, she remains a creative spirit channelling her talents into music that lifts people up and brings them together.

Crowds enjoying one of the Piece Hall gigs earlier this year

Crow’s global hits include All I Wanna Do, Strong Enough, If It Makes You Happy and Everyday Is a Winding Road. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

2023 saw another milestone accolade for Crow when she was chosen for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

She has also been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.

Sheryl Crow joins Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with many more to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Sheryl Crow is a true musical talent with nine Grammys under her belt.

"There will be some truly beautiful moments in our iconic courtyard when this gifted singer songwriter takes to the stage.”