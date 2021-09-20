Halifax cafe and wine bar named among top 15 independent restaurants in the UK

Owners Melanie and James Thompson at Pride and Provenance restaurant, Halifax.

The establishment has been selected from thousands across the country by www.coffeefriend.co.uk based on its TripAdvisor reviews, boasting a 5/5 rating with a 96 per cent excellent review ratio.

Pride & Provenance was started in 2018 by the Yorkshire-born husband and wife team, James and Melanie Thompson.

The café, wine bar, and restaurant is situated in the Piece Mill building, just outside the South Gate of The Piece Hall.

Melanie said: “It is a real honour to hear that we’ve been recognised as one of UK’s Best Independent Restaurants.

“After such a challenging 18 months when we fought to keep the business alive by diversifying as a delivery and retail business and reopening our restaurant twice after each lockdown, it’s fantastic that we continue to get great feedback from our guests about our food and hospitality.

“In spite of such adversity, during the pandemic we have recently won the Yorkshire Choice Awards for Customer Service and received Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Awards for 2020 and 2021.

“We are looking ahead and planning the continued expansion of our business and Pride & Provenance Markets is currently under construction.