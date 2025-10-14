Halifax company's CEO named one of the UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025

Mike Brennan, CEO of Outdo Media, has been recognised as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025. The Top 50 was created by LDC, the private equity investor that is part of Lloyds Banking Group, in partnership with The Times. Now in its eighth year, the programme celebrates the drive and ambition of Britain’s best and brightest entrepreneurs.

Mike won the Resilience Award as part of LDC’s celebration of this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders.

Outdo Media is UK’s fastest-growing outdoor media company, targeting £20m revenue by 2027.

The company employs more than 70 people across the UK. It partners with local authorities, airports and transport operators to deliver impactful outdoor advertising across 30,000 sites nationwide. Its portfolio ranges from roundabout and lamppost banners to bus, tram and airport advertising.

Mike channelled his energy into growing the business after the loss of two of his children. He said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised in the LDC Top 50 for 2025. The recognition and the Resilience Award is reward for the whole Outdo Media team who together have driven our business growth and success particularly in the last five years. I look forward to celebrating with them.”

LDC says the business leaders featured in the Top 50 for 2025 are making a powerful impact by creating jobs, making a difference in the communities they serve, championing sustainability and expanding internationally. They are also demonstrating resilience as they drive growth and develop new ideas to innovate and diversify.

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said: “In the eight years since we launched The LDC Top 50 we’ve had the honour of meeting some exceptional business leaders. This year’s cohort has shown drive and ambition in their growth journeys, proven remarkable resilience, and together they are making a real difference to their employees, the communities they work in and society at large.”