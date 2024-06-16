Halifax law firm Chadwick Lawrence named one of Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Law firm Chadwick Lawrence, which has a practice in Halifax, has been named one of the Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2024.

The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work programme surveys firms across the UK, scoring them on six key areas: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing and job satisfaction.

Chadwick Lawrence is one of 27 Yorkshire firms out of 500 organisations to achieve the accolade, with judges crediting the law firm’s staff and client advocacy, knack for nurturing home-grown talent, and dedication at partner level to support the progression of all 202 employees, as key reasons for its win.

The firm has also secured the national Law Society’s legal practice quality mark, Lexcel, for the 21st year in a row alongside a gold award from Investor in Customers (IIC) in recognition of its outstanding customer service excellence.

Neil Wilson, who is a managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “The recognition is not just for the Chadwick Lawrence brand but is a reflection of every single member of our team. Everyone here contributes to making our culture one of collaboration, support and opportunity.

“Our values underpin everything, supported by training promoting inclusivity, diversity and kindness.

"We strive to break the mould of a typical law firm with a modern and innovative approach, encouraging all to be curious and adventurous, without fear of failure. We’re only as good as our colleagues.

"We focus on wellbeing, fulfilment and fun throughout all eight of our locations, with communication at the heart of everything that we do. To be named a Best Place to Work is an incredibly proud moment for myself and our firm.”

Speaking about the achievement, Nicholas Worsnop, partner and compliance officer at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “Earning the Lexcel accreditation demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement and serves as a beacon of quality to providing our clients with the highest level of service and care.”