Halifax made Quality Street reveals its new exclusive sweet for 2021

The new Crème Caramel Crisp sweet, which will only be available in participating John Lewis stores, has an indulgent crème caramel flavour which is perfectly complemented by crispy biscuit pieces.

Coated in mouth-watering milk and white chocolate, the Crème Caramel Crisp is the first ever Quality Street sweet to feature white chocolate.

Shoppers will be able to create their own bespoke collection of favourites from the 12 delicious sweets in this year’s pick and mix assortment, as well as personalise the collector’s tin which has been specially produced for John Lewis.

Quality Street Tin

Customers also have the option of refilling previous John Lewis Quality Street tins if they prefer.

Quality Street brand manager Cat Mews said: “We know how much people missed our pick and mix stations at John Lewis last year, so we are delighted to announce that they are back for 2021. It’s a landmark year for Quality Street as the brand turns 85, and we’re celebrating our return to John Lewis with an exclusive new sweet and a beautifully designed collector’s tin that shoppers can personalise with a name of their choice.

“Best of all, you can tailor the contents exactly to your liking, whether that means nothing but purple ones, a tin full of toffees or a feast of fruit crèmes. With all this, plus the delicious new Crème Caramel Crisp sweet to try, we think this year’s Quality Street pick and mix stations will be a bigger hit than ever!.

Named after a J.M. Barrie play, Quality Street is still made at the same site in Halifax, where it was first manufactured in 1936.

The new Crème Caramel Crisp sweet,

The iconic assortment was originally developed by Mackintosh’s of Yorkshire, which was founded in 1890 by John and Violet Mackintosh.

Their son, Harold Mackintosh, developed Quality Street in the 1930s to create an affordable, brightly coloured assortment of chocolates and sweets.

The first box went on sale for two shillings.

Around 12 million Quality Street sweets are made every day at the peak of season at Nestlé Halifax.