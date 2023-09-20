Calderdale has lots of fantastic restaurants we can enjoy now – but there are also some that have sadly shut.

We asked Courier readers to take a step back in time and share the eateries that they wish were still around.

There was a huge response, with more than 300 people posting their old favourites, including curry houses and restaurants offering fine cuisine

Here we take a look back at 12 of the places people wish were still around.

1 . Halifax Nostalgia: 12 restaurants in Halifax and rest of Calderdale that we have loved and lost La Tavas was on King Cross Road in Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Halifax Nostalgia: 12 restaurants in Halifax and rest of Calderdale that we have loved and lost Meenas was on Carlton Place on the edge of Halifax town centre Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Halifax Nostalgia: 12 restaurants in Halifax and rest of Calderdale that we have loved and lost Red Pepper Bistro and Bar was on Broad Street in Halifax town centre Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . Halifax Nostalgia: 12 restaurants in Halifax and rest of Calderdale that we have loved and lost Prego restaurant was in Brighouse Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales