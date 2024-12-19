Halifax photo retailer offers free camera loan service for local photographers
Greens Photo Centre, a PHOTO by Fujifilm independent retailer located at 3 Old Market in Halifax, is now offering customers an opportunity to try out some of Fujifilm’s most popular X Series digital cameras and lenses, including the FUJIFILM X-T5 and X-S20, for two days – free of charge*.
The loan service will allow professional and enthusiast photographers in Halifax to experience the latest Fujifilm technology. Whether it’s a family looking to capture a special moment or a business wanting to produce high-quality marketing imagery, the facility makes premium cameras accessible to everyone.
Customers using the service can collect the equipment from Greens Photo Centre and simply return after use. With December the busiest time of the year, the retailer has also announced that the loans can be extended over the festive season for no additional charge, allowing a little extra time during the Christmas period.
Glenn Craven, owner of Greens Photo Centre, said: “Whether you want to capture your child’s first visit to Santa’s grotto, a winter sunset or a new product launch for your business, a high-performance camera is now just a few short clicks away.
“Not only is the loan service perfect for anyone needing high-quality imagery, it’s also ideal for those looking to purchase a camera, but who may be unsure of the best equipment for their needs. Investing in the wrong model can be a costly mistake, so testing out some of Fujifilm’s most popular products first is a no-brainer.
“Once you have captured your beautiful images, we recommend creating high-quality printed versions that can be framed or displayed wherever you choose. Through our professional printing services, we can ensure that your images stand the test of time and retain their quality on paper.”
Using the latest Fujifilm technology, Greens Photo Centre can create products such as premium photo books printed on Fujifilm Original Photo Paper, canvas prints and personalised gifts. Items can be ordered instore with personal advice from experienced photo specialists, or simply purchased online through its easy-to-use website.
Fujifilm X Series camera and lens loans can be booked at: https://loan.photobyfujifilm.co.uk/
* A deposit is required on application, refundable on return of the equipment. Terms and conditions can be found at https://loan.photobyfujifilm.co.uk/