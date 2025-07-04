Halifax premium estate agency Charnock Bates announces two new appointments to support growth strategy

Premium estate agency Charnock Bates has announced two new appointments to support its ongoing growth strategy across the region.

Richard Walker joins the estate agency as residential valuer, whilst Alice MacLaverty has been hired as marketing coordinator and property copywriter.

Charnock Bates is a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes across West Yorkshire, with a focus on selling properties exceeding £500,000 in value.

Richard Walker brings more than 30 years’ professional property experience to Charnock Bates and has previously held advisory positions at varying regional and national property firms. In his new role, he is tasked with appraising high-value homes and advising on a diverse mix of properties.

With a decade of marketing experience, Alice MacLaverty joins from Mirfield-based full-service marketing agency The Bigger Boat.

She is tasked with marketing the properties listed with Charnock Bates, including writing the descriptive copy for each of the unique homes.

Commenting on the new appointments, Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Welcoming Richard and Alice to Charnock Bates will play a significant role in our continued growth and success across the West Yorkshire region.

“Both of them have a wealth of experience in their respective fields, which makes them valuable additions to our team to support in delivering for our clients.”

Charnock Bates is part of Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton, a multi-disciplinary firm which provides partner-led property and asset solutions.

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton has four key service areas. These comprise commercial and industrial property; residential property; assets advisory; and property management.

The firm currently employs over 60 people across its offices, including ones in Halifax, Huddersfield, and Leeds.

For further information on Charnock Bates, visit www.charnockbates.co.uk.