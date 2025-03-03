Halifax restaurants: New dessert shop with branches in Manchester and Huddersfield opens in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

Halifax has welcomed a new eatery.

The Belgian Waffle Company has opened its doors at Broadway Retail Park on Queens Road.

As well as a host of tasty waffles, its menu includes cookie dough, cheesecakes, milkshakes, coffee and sundaes.

The company also has branches in Rochdale, Manchester, Huddersfield and Blackburn.

The Belgian Waffle Company has opened a new branch in Halifax

Broadway Retail Park was previously a car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for several years before being transformed into a retail and industrial complex thanks to a £4m redevelopment.

For more details visit https://www.thebelgianwafflecompany.co.uk/

