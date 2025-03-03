Halifax restaurants: New dessert shop with branches in Manchester and Huddersfield opens in Halifax
Halifax has welcomed a new eatery.
The Belgian Waffle Company has opened its doors at Broadway Retail Park on Queens Road.
As well as a host of tasty waffles, its menu includes cookie dough, cheesecakes, milkshakes, coffee and sundaes.
The company also has branches in Rochdale, Manchester, Huddersfield and Blackburn.
Broadway Retail Park was previously a car sales and repair garage and had been vacant for several years before being transformed into a retail and industrial complex thanks to a £4m redevelopment.
For more details visit https://www.thebelgianwafflecompany.co.uk/