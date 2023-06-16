News you can trust since 1853
Halifax restaurants: New eatery in Halifax Borough Market bringing Spanish flavour to the town

A man who used to run a bar and restaurant in the south of Spain is bringing the country’s cuisine to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Ellis Wayman has opened Taste – a new eatery in Halifax Borough Market.

There are dishes to eat-in or take away, and as full or tapas options.

As well as Spanish creations including patatas bravas, there are some English and Italian delicacies to choose from.

Taste opened today in Halifax Borough MarketTaste opened today in Halifax Borough Market
And it is already proving a hit. Within an hour of its first day of opening, it already had people booked in for lunch.

Ellis said: “I wanted to do something different and we’ve had a really positive response so far.

"Hopefully people who wouldn’t usually come into the market will pop in for something to eat and have a look around at the stalls while they’re here.”

Taste will have a regular menu as well as specials. It will be open from 10am until 3.30pm and until 5pm on The Piece Hall gigs.

