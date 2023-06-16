Ellis Wayman has opened Taste – a new eatery in Halifax Borough Market.

There are dishes to eat-in or take away, and as full or tapas options.

As well as Spanish creations including patatas bravas, there are some English and Italian delicacies to choose from.

Taste opened today in Halifax Borough Market

And it is already proving a hit. Within an hour of its first day of opening, it already had people booked in for lunch.

Ellis said: “I wanted to do something different and we’ve had a really positive response so far.

"Hopefully people who wouldn’t usually come into the market will pop in for something to eat and have a look around at the stalls while they’re here.”

