Halifax society colleague gets colourful for cash in aid of Age UK

Debbie Midgley from Yorkshire Building Society in Halifax took part in Colour Run for Age UK

Debbie Midgley, from the Society’s Halifax branch on Corn Market, joined more than 80 Yorkshire Building Society colleagues from around the country to take part in a 5km Colour Run for Age UK.

The event has raised more than £18,000 for the charity.

Yorkshire Building Society’s two-year charity partnership with Age UK to help support older people aims to raise £1million by 2022.

Debbie has raised £250, that will help Age UK run the Building Better Lives project in eight locations across the UK, to help prevent more than 4,700 older people most in need from reaching financial crisis point.

Debbie, who works as a customer consultant at the Halifax branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored me so far as their generosity will make a huge difference to older people in need.

"The event was such a great experience, though getting the colour out of my hair took some doing.”