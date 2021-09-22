Halifax society colleague gets colourful for cash in aid of Age UK
Yorkshire Building Society colleague in Halifax got colourful for cash in aid of Age UK.
Debbie Midgley, from the Society’s Halifax branch on Corn Market, joined more than 80 Yorkshire Building Society colleagues from around the country to take part in a 5km Colour Run for Age UK.
The event has raised more than £18,000 for the charity.
Yorkshire Building Society’s two-year charity partnership with Age UK to help support older people aims to raise £1million by 2022.
Debbie has raised £250, that will help Age UK run the Building Better Lives project in eight locations across the UK, to help prevent more than 4,700 older people most in need from reaching financial crisis point.
Debbie, who works as a customer consultant at the Halifax branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored me so far as their generosity will make a huge difference to older people in need.
"The event was such a great experience, though getting the colour out of my hair took some doing.”
The Building Better Lives project provides one to one support to older people over the next two years as they encounter key life events such as the loss of a partner, a care diagnosis or having to move to a new house, which can cause a huge amount of upheaval to an older person’s life and result in significant changes to their financial situation.