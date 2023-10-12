News you can trust since 1853
Halifax stabbing: Life-saving kit installed at Halifax town centre pub after deaths of two young men Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah

Essential medical kit that can save lives is now in place at a Halifax town centre pub following the deaths of two young men.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
The White Horse, on Southgate, has paid for a emergency bleed control kit following the stabbings of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah, who were attacked in Halifax town centre earlier this month.

The cabinet contains vital supplies which can help with knife wounds and other medical emergencies – and potentially save lives.

The White Horse’s manager Gerry Robertson paid for the kit after speaking to Mina Kershaw, who has been campaigning for more of these kinds of cabinets in public places ever since her 21-year-old son Casey Badhams was stabbed and killed in Ovenden two years ago.

The bleed control kit is outside The White Horse on Southgate in Halifax town CentreThe bleed control kit is outside The White Horse on Southgate in Halifax town Centre
The bleed control kit is outside The White Horse on Southgate in Halifax town Centre

There are also kits outside The Acapulco on Waterhouse Street and Crossleys Cars on Crown Street but Mina renewed her call for more pubs and bars to stump up for the equipment following Joshua’s and Haidar’s tragic deaths.

Gerry has also bought some hand-held metal detectors to prevent anyone coming inside with a weapon, and plans to call for more premises to buy the bleed control kits at a future meeting of the town’s pub watch.

Any business interested in funding a cabinet can contact Mina via the Courier at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Casey Badhams was stabbed and died two years ago in OvendenCasey Badhams was stabbed and died two years ago in Ovenden
Casey Badhams was stabbed and died two years ago in Ovenden
Anyone with information that may assist with the police’s investigation into the stabbings is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard - reference number 215 of October 1 – or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

