Syed Haider Ali Shah and Joshua Clark – aged just 19 and 21 – have both been named locally as the victims of the horrific attack that has left Halifax reeling.

People have been laying flowers for the two young men today at a bench outside The Victoria Theatre on Commercial Street.

One message read: “Rest in peace my beautiful brothers Josh Clark and Haidar Shah. Two of the best lads I knew. Love you both.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Flowers left for the two young men who died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre

Another read: “I love you Haider and Josh and I will never forget you.

"Haider, you did everything for me and I will always remember you.

"I love you so much, words can’t describe the amount of pain I am in.

"You never deserved this.”

Syed Haider Ali Shah was one of the young men who died

Police cordons have been in place in several parts of Halifax town centre ever since officers were called to Commercial Street at around 3am yesterday (Sunday).

These include several streets around New Road, as well as New Road itself, and part of Market Street where police searches were seen being carried out today.

Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One – Josh – died a short time later.

Police cordons remain in various sites in Halifax town centre

Detectives confirmed today that Haider could also not be saved and died late yesterday evening.

The third injured man – who is 18 – was treated for a “non-life-threatening injury”.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a message left at the corner of New Road and Horton Street along with flowers and balloons for Josh reads: “You were taken too soon.

"Hope you know that we loved you so very, very much.”

And Waseem Zaffar, a Birimingham City Councillor, has paid tribute to Syed, who was a family member: “My first cousin’s beautiful son, my nephew Syed Haider Ali Shah, was brutally stabbed to death in Halifax yesterday.

"May Allah SWT grant him the highest ranks in Jannat. Please remember him in your prayers.”

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and were in custody earlier today.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

“There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of October 1, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has expressed her shock at the incident.

Posting on social media, she said: “Just awful news overnight.

"Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care.