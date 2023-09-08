News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Here are where Courier readers recommendedHere are where Courier readers recommended
Here are where Courier readers recommended

Halifax takeaways: 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

From tasty spring rolls to a delicious chow mein, a Chinese take away is a popular treat.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best places to order from in Calderdale.

We had hundreds of responses, with people suggesting places all over the borough.

Here, in no particular order, are 12 of the most popular recommendations.

When will Switch open: Opening date announced for new Halifax town centre nightclub that used to be ATIK

Happy Eating is on Annie Street in Sowerby Bridge

1. Halifax takeaways: 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Happy Eating is on Annie Street in Sowerby Bridge Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wing Yip in on South Parade in Stainland

2. Halifax takeaways: 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Wing Yip in on South Parade in Stainland Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Shun Hing is on Albert Road in Pellon, Halifax

3. Halifax takeaways: 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Shun Hing is on Albert Road in Pellon, Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway is on Pellon Lane in Halifax

4. Halifax takeaways: 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway is on Pellon Lane in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleATIK