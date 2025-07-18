Halifax takeaways: Long-shut Halifax shop on in quiet residential area set to become new takeaway
Halifax could be getting a new takeaway.
A sign has gone up in a quiet residential part of the town for the new business.
The sign is on a building on Emscote Street South, in Bell Hall, which used to be a newsagents but has been shut for many years.
It says ‘Mr Parmo’. The front of the building has also been painted a new colour – a rich purple.
