Halifax takeaways: Long-shut Halifax shop on in quiet residential area set to become new takeaway

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
Halifax could be getting a new takeaway.

A sign has gone up in a quiet residential part of the town for the new business.

The sign is on a building on Emscote Street South, in Bell Hall, which used to be a newsagents but has been shut for many years.

It says ‘Mr Parmo’. The front of the building has also been painted a new colour – a rich purple.

