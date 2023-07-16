Whether you need a lift home after a night out or to get to an important appointment, knowing a reliable taxi firm’s number is essential.

Thankfully, Calderdale has plenty of brilliant firms to choose from, with warm and friendly drivers who turn up when you want.

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best taxi companies in the borough and nearly 200 people responded.

Here, in no particular order, are seven of the most popular suggestions

Crossleys Cars in Halifax can be reached on 01422 202020

Premier Cars in Halifax can be reached on 01422 323232

A Star Private Hire in Halifax can be reached on 01422 344111.

Moody's Private Hire in Halifax can be reached on 07486 434880

