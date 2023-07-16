News you can trust since 1853
Halifax taxi firms: 7 of the best taxi firms with the friendliest drivers and most reliable service in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Whether you need a lift home after a night out or to get to an important appointment, knowing a reliable taxi firm’s number is essential.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Thankfully, Calderdale has plenty of brilliant firms to choose from, with warm and friendly drivers who turn up when you want.

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best taxi companies in the borough and nearly 200 people responded.

Here, in no particular order, are seven of the most popular suggestions

Crossleys Cars in Halifax can be reached on 01422 202020

Premier Cars in Halifax can be reached on 01422 323232

A Star Private Hire in Halifax can be reached on 01422 344111.

Moody's Private Hire in Halifax can be reached on 07486 434880

