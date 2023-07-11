News you can trust since 1853
A Ford Anglia undergoing an MOT (Ministry of Transport) test. (Photo by Fred Mott/Getty Images)
10 of the best car garages in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale for repairs and checks

Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and Calderdale has plenty to choose from.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

We asked Courier readers for their recommendations of the best places to go, whether it’s for a replacement part or to check out a squeaky brake.

Hundreds of people responded, naming garages all over the borough.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.

Moderna MOTs is at Moderna Business Park in Mytholmroyd

Moderna MOTs is at Moderna Business Park in Mytholmroyd

Cote Hill Garage is on Burnley Road, near Friendly

Cote Hill Garage is on Burnley Road, near Friendly

Black Brook Garage is on Black Brook Way in West Vale

Black Brook Garage is on Black Brook Way in West Vale

North Bridge Motors is on Old Lane in Halifax

North Bridge Motors is on Old Lane in Halifax

