Halifax woman joins growing HR consultancy thanks to Kickstart

Sara Jamil.

Sara Jamil has joined NORI HR and Employment Law as a Trainee Business Development Manager and is looking forward to building new connections with businesses local to her Halifax home. She'll also be covering Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

Before taking up the position, Sara worked in a variety of customer-facing roles.

She said: “Having previously worked in customer service, I've developed the communication skills needed to help me to establish and maintain good relationships with local businesses that can benefit from the support provided by NORI HR.”

The scheme has enabled Sara to access relevant training to fulfil her role and potential. Sara added: ”Kickstart has allowed me to further increase the knowledge gained in my previous jobs while helping me to develop new skills that I can implement in the future.”

NORI HR and Employment Law provides small and medium sized businesses with employment advice and bespoke documentation, but without the burdensome contractual obligations that are common in the industry. The family-run firm has grown considerably over the last year, and now has plans to expand even further and faster with the help of the Kickstart scheme.

Mims Davies MP, the Minister for Employment, has praised NORI's use of the initiative, saying "it's fantastic to see NORI HR and Employment Law become a Kickstart employer.