Harveys of Halifax customers now able to tap to donate to children’s charities

The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) have partnered with Harveys of Halifax and Yorkshire Payments to install a card machine so customers can tap their debit or credit card to donate £3.00 which will go out as grants to local charities who help vulnerable children.

Tracy Harvey, Managing Director of Harveys explained, “Fewer people have cash nowadays and we have always had donation tins near till points so our customers can donate some coins. As we move to paying contactless for things by card, we wanted to still be able to provide the opportunity for our customers to donate.”

“Helping charities who support vulnerable children in Calderdale has always been a cause close to our heart. As we face the cost of living crisis, things will get tougher for more families and we want to be able to help raise money which CFFC will be able to give out as grants to the charities who can help these vulnerable children.

Christine Gow from Harveys with James Slavin from Yorkshire Payments unveiling the new contactless card reader which customers can use to donate

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC added: “We have to move with the times and the way in which people donate is changing, it’s now online or through a card payment machine rather than cash or cheque.

"Harveys are long standing supporters so we are grateful for their support.”