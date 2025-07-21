Calderdale Council is still to make a decision over whether to allow a new McDonald’s to be built in the borough.

The Courier revealed in September that the fast food giant was drawing up plans for a new restaurant and drive-thru on land off Halifax Road in Shelf, next to the existing Esso garage.

The plans were submitted in November but have still not been approved or rejected.

The current status, according to the council’s planning portal is “recommendation and/or committee”.

The proposed site for the new McDonald's off Halifax Road in Shelf

More than 80 objections against the plans have been received, along with just five in support.

The objectors include several members of Calderdale Council’s cabinet who have raised worries the new branch could contribute to childhood obesity.

Councillor Tim Swift, cabinet member for Public Health, says he supports other objections to the plans he says have come from directors of public health for Calderdale and Bradford, Debs Harkins and Rose Dunlop.

"Together the objections clearly set out the concerns over levels of obesity; the risks form increased availability of food which is high in fat, salt and sugar; and the specific risks from the location of this application close to a primary school but also at a bus stop extensively used by pupils attending a number of secondary schools,” he said.

McDonald’s has tried to address these concerns in a briefing note to the council.

In it, the firm argues: “McDonald’s supports the promotion of healthier lifestyles and tackling obesity, and is committed to giving their customers a range of options

and supporting them to better understand the choices they make.”

It also says: “Their approach is very different from that of other hot food takeaway operators who do not operate such a wide-ranging menu or provide customers with information on nutrition and calories to help customers make an informed choice.”

The firm also says the plans are set to create 90 new jobs.

Supporting statements with the application show McDonald’s had considered opening in Northowram and Hipperholme before making the application for the Shelf location.

McDonald’s announced last year that it was planning to open over 200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the following four years in a £1bn expansion drive.