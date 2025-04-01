Has Wilkinson bakers shut: 'Thank you for your custom' says Halifax bakers which is over 100 years old as it closes its shop and market stall
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Halifax bakers which opened over a century ago has closed its Halifax shop and market stall.
P Wilkinson Ltd has shut its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross and its stall in Halifax Borough Market.
Signs up at the shop say: “We are now closed.
"Thank you for your custom. We wish everyone all the best for the future.”
It is understood the market stall’s last day of trading was yesterday.
The popular bakers was established in 1913 and was wholesale and retail supplier.