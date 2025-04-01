Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax bakers which opened over a century ago has closed its Halifax shop and market stall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

P Wilkinson Ltd has shut its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross and its stall in Halifax Borough Market.

Signs up at the shop say: “We are now closed.

"Thank you for your custom. We wish everyone all the best for the future.”

It is understood the market stall’s last day of trading was yesterday.

The popular bakers was established in 1913 and was wholesale and retail supplier.